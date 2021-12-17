Government suspends sale of 24 brands of olive oil. See list

An inspection operation by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) with the objective of preventing fraud in olive oil resulted in the suspension of the sale of 24 brands in São Paulo, Ceará, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Goiás.

The operation had the participation of Anvisa, State and Municipal Sanitary Surveillance, Public Ministry and Civil Police.

The products removed from the shelves total 151,449 bottles. Among the irregularities observed are the sale of unregistered, clandestine, smuggled and fraudulent merchandise. Three clandestine factories were found during inspections. It turned out that they were distributing oils that were actually a mixture of vegetable oils of unknown origin.

Government suspended the sale of 24 brands of olive oil

The registration of a factory in the interior of São Paulo was also suspended. The inspection found that there was adulteration in the manufacture of products during this year.

THE olive oil is the second most fraudulent food product in the world, behind only the fish.

Check the list of suspended brands in the market in 2021: