Gran Turismo 7 video shows advantages of the game on PS5

Polyphony Digital unveiled, this Thursday (16), a new trailer for Gran Turismo 7, to highlight the performance on the PlayStation 5. The content is a kind of development diary and shows how the game will be played with the resources of the new generation.

In content, franchise creator Kazunori Yamauchi appeared once again, this time to talk about the raw power of Sony’s new console. As explained, the hardware will shape the experience through DualSense tactile feedback and adaptive triggers, ray tracing, 4K resolution and 60 FPS frame rate. Check out:

In Gran Turismo 7, DualSense will play a key role in the immersion, as it allows players to feel various sensations of the race in their hands – as well as sudden braking, collision and slight irregularities in the asphalt of the tracks.

The new game will be released in March 4, 2022 as exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Remembering that the pre-order is now available!

Gameplay of the track “Deep Forest Raceway” in Gran Turismo 7 is released

Old school fans of the franchise can look forward to nostalgic additions in Gran Turismo 7. The “Deep Forest Raceway” track, which has been back-confirmed by the studio, had the first gameplay released recently. Check out!