Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Fall Out Boy confirmed at Rock in Rio

THE Rock in Rio announced this Thursday night (16) the last musical attractions that were needed to complete the festival’s line-up! are confirmed for the day September 9, 2022: green Day, Avril Lavigne, fall out Boy, Billy Idol and Initial Capital. Great choices, huh?

This will be the first time the green Day will perform at the carioca festival! the band will be headliner of world stage. Before her go on stage Fall Out boy, Billy Idol and Initial Capital. the singer Avril Lavigne will be the main attraction of sunset stage.

Remember the Rock in Rio 2022 schedule!

The festival will take place between days September 2nd and 11th, 2022. See the line-up announced so far:

September 2nd

WORLD STAGE: Sepultura and Brazilian Symphony Orchestra + Megadeath + Dream Theater + Iron Maiden (headliner)

SUNSET STAGE: –

September 3rd

WORLD STAGE: Alok + Jason Derulo + Marshmello + Post Malone (headliner)

SUNSET STAGE: –

september 4th

WORLD STAGE: IZA + Demi Lovato + Justin Bieber (headliner)

SUNSET STAGE: –

September 8th

WORLD STAGE: – Måneskin + Guns N’ Roses

SUNSET STAGE: Duda Beat + Gloria Groove + Corinne Bailey Rae + Joss Stone

September 9th

WORLD STAGE: Green Day + Fall Out Boy + Billy Idol + Initial Capital

SUNSET STAGE: Avril Lavigne

September 10th

WORLD STAGE: Djavan + Bastille + Camila Cabello + Coldplay (headliner)

SUNSET STAGE: CeeLo Green

September 11th

WORLD STAGE: Ivete Sangalo + Dua Lipa

SUNSET STAGE: Macy Gray + Ludmilla

Rock in Rio could not take place in 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2022 edition will mark the festival’s return.