Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy and Billy Idol Announced at Rock in Rio 2022 | Rock in Rio 2022

Green Day is the latest headliner announced on the World Stage. The pop punk trio plays on September 9, which will also have Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial on the main stage.

Avril Lavigne will headline the Sunset Stage. It will be the Canadian singer’s first time at the festival.

The festival is scheduled for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9, 10th and 11th of September 2022.

See the concerts on the World Stage that have already been released from the festival in 2022:

See the concerts at the Sunset Stage that have already been released from the festival in 2022:

2 of 3 Avril Lavigne at VMA 2021 — Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Avril Lavigne at VMA 2021 — Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rock in Rio Card, early ticket for the 2022 festival, is sold out. The card is equivalent to an advance ticket to Rock in Rio 2022, and gives the buyer the chance to choose on which date they intend to use it.

The choice of date can be made between November 23, 2021 and April 1, 2022, before the official ticket sale opens to the general public in April 2022.

The ninth edition of Rock in Rio, which would take place in 2021, was postponed to September 2022 because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the new date was made in March 2021.

Two newcomers and two returns

3 of 3 Billy Idol — Photo: Disclosure Billy Idol — Photo: Disclosure

Billy Idol, 66-year-old English dance punk singer, was at Rock in Rio in 1991. He was confirmed in the 2017 edition, canceled his visit. Idol owns hits like “Rebel Yell,” “White Wedding,” “Eyes Without a Face” and “Dancing With Myself.”

Also owners of songs that mix a pop punk with a danceable vibe, Fall Out Boy returns to the festival after concert in 2017. They should play songs like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Dance, dance”. The most recent album, “Mania” (2018), is more electronic.

Rock in Rio debutant, Green Day should mix hits (“American Idiot”, “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams”, “Wake Me Up When September Ends”, “Basket Case”) and songs from the album “Father of All Motherfuckers” ( 2020).

Avril Lavigne, one of the most requested artists by fans according to the festival, sings for the first time at Rock in Rio. The repertoire should include songs from the album “Head above water”, from 2019, but she won’t leave out hits like “Complicated ” and “I’m with you”.