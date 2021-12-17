Grêmio dismisses Diego Souza and athlete already has a possible destination

Vasco will play Serie B in 2022, as well as Grêmio, so they intend to strengthen themselves and qualify for Serie A. However, thinking about it, the team from Rio intended to take Diego Souza even before the athlete leaves the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

Aiming to reduce its payroll, yesterday (15), Grêmio announced that it will not renew with Diego Souza. In this way, the tendency is for the athlete to get right with Vasco, since the Rio team had already shown interest.

The Vasco fan was excited about the possibility of the striker’s return, so much so that he ended up creating the hashtag #OrelhaNoVasco, asking for Diego to be hired.

Diego Souza also has a strong connection with Vasco, so his return is not ruled out. Part of the Grêmio fans wanted the athlete to stay at the club, as they saw him as an important option for attacking.

This season, Diego Souza scored 24 goals for Grêmio, being one of the top scorers in Serie A. In this way, the athlete started to arouse the interest of various clubs such as Vasco and Sport.

However, despite Diego Souza being speculated at Vasco, after leaving Grêmio, there is a strong possibility that he will retire. Since the beginning of the year he had already revealed his desire to hang up his boots. But the excellent season he had in 2021 in terms of goals could make him rethink.

Since the direction of Grêmio let Diego Souza leave, it is expected that they will bring someone who can score the goals that the club needs, otherwise, this was another big mistake by the Grêmio managers. However, it has not been new.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA