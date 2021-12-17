Grêmio runs out of most used sides in 2021 and will seek replacements on the market | Guild

Grêmio’s first changes for 2022 start with the wings. Three players from the position had their departures confirmed in recent days and opened gaps in the squad, which must be filled with players in the market.

At least one player for each side of the defense should arrive to embody the group in Serie B. The board does not list priorities at the moment, but admits the urgency to find names for the sides precisely because of the exits.

See too

+ Without “medallions”, Grêmio calculates savings of R$ 2 million

Rafinha and Cortez did not have their contract renewed and left the club. Vanderson has advanced negotiation to be sold to Brentford, England. The three took turns during the season as starters, including Rafinha on the left.

They were, therefore, the most used. Rafinha played 43 games in the year, while Vanderson was the most cast of the entire group, in 52 games. Cortez also played 43 times in 2021.

The departure of the trio leaves Grêmio with only one right-back in the squad, Léo Gomes, an unknown factor, since he hasn’t played regularly for over two years. Felipe returns from Ponte Preta after being on loan and remains for the start of the season, at least.

1 of 1 Rafinha and Cortez are not at Grêmi — Photo: Lucas Bubols/ge.globo Rafinha and Cortez do not follow Grêmi — Photo: Lucas Bubols/ge.globo

On the left, Grêmio opens the season with Diogo Barbosa and Guilherme Guedes available. But there is still the possibility that the young person will end up traded in this window.

In addition to the full-backs, center forward Diego Souza had the official departure last Wednesday. Before, strikers Luiz Fernando and Léo Pereira, on loan until the end of the year, had already been released in advance.