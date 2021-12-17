To end the year with a flourish, ABC has prepared an exciting episode for fans of Grey’s Anatomy. The medical series’ winter finale, which will air on December 16 this year, promises to bring drama-filled events titled “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”. For this reason, the channel has already released an unprecedented promo containing exclusive scenes about what’s to come.

You can watch the full video below!

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most profitable productions on American television, mainly because of its audience that remains one of the highest of all time. Starring Ellen Pompeo in the role of Meredith Grey, over the years, the series has also become famous because of several unexpected deaths that always happened at key points in the narrative.

Even in recent years, there is great expectation to know when the outcome of the medical drama will be announced by ABC, considering that, currently in season 18, countless characters dear to the public have already said goodbye. It remains to be seen whether another doctor will leave the series’ cast in episode 18×8.

So stay tuned and don’t miss out!