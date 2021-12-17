Grey’s Anatomy: OMG! The series’ final episode before hiatus has tragic outcome for old character; come watch!

[ALERTA DE SPOILER!] The “Grey’s Anatomy” fan doesn’t really have a day of peace! The hooks, plot twists and moments between life and death are classic medical drama, but this time, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was the victim of a tragic accident, which supposedly cost his life. My God!

In the eighth episode of season 18 (considered the winter finale in the US, as production will go on hiatus until next year), the character, who began his journey at the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in season 5, suffered a car crash. and fell off a cliff. Relief! The downfall came shortly after the Christmas-themed episode took a dark turn, and left fans of the series in the dark, unsure if he’s dead or alive, as “Station 19” firefighters failed to reach the scene to rescue him.

The drama began when, throughout the episode, the Gray Sloan crew tried to find a heart for Farouk, son of Hunt’s sister Megan (Abigail Spencer). The young doctor admits, in conversation with Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), that she will have no will to live if Farouk dies. “If he doesn’t survive, I won’t survive either”, declared. Shortly after the intense confession, the hospital received a call about a boy in Tacoma, Washington, DC, who was brain dead and has a heart matching Farouk’s.

Owen, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Hayes then decided to take a car trip to retrieve the organ and save Hunt’s nephew’s life, but the journey didn’t turn out as expected. The driver suffered a heart attack while driving and ended up losing control of the car. Owen even tried to grab the steering wheel but couldn’t control the vehicle, which flipped over and was then precariously perched on the edge of an abyss where there was no cell phone signal so they could call for help.

The trio tried to escape, but the vehicle then began to slip slowly. Aware of the danger and the slim chance of getting a rescue call, Owen worried about the viability of the donor’s heart, which was shrinking by the minute. So, with Hayes’ help, he convinced Teddy to get out of there, give up his heart, and get help.

With his classic sense of justice, Owen then did the same to Cormac. In an emotional speech, he told the doctor and widowed father that no child should lose parents. A moment later, in a heartbreaking scene, Hayes managed to break free of the car, which, with Owen in it, fell off the cliff. Oh no!

The hook left everyone wondering if the military doctor survived or not – but that answer fans will only discover in the ninth chapter, which will be a crossover of “Grey’s” and “Station 19”, scheduled for February next year . The current season of “Grey’s Anatomy” opens in Brazil on January 25, 2022. Anxious?