GTA protagonist becomes mod in RPG

From GTA San Andreas to the Middle Lands: a group of modders put CJ on Elden Ring. After an alleged jailbreak of the PS4, users got access to the trial version of the RPG from FromSoftware and made some bizarre modifications to the title.

In place of the firearms used in the Rockstar franchise, CJ uses a sword and shield to fend for himself in the fictional RPG universe. This came to seem like a wrong spell by Doctor Strange in the movie Spider-Man: No Going Home (2021). Check out the result shared on Reddit below:

Thanks to recent datamine, you can now play as CJ on Elden RING from gaming

Even in cutscenes there’s CJ in Elden Ring

One of the few scenes present in the test version shows more of CJ’s participation in Elden Ring. The protagonist of GTA San Andreas still interacts with Melina after dealing with one of the enemies found on the map.

