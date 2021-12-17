H3N2 flu killed five people in RJ this year, says secretariat | Rio de Janeiro

The RJ State Health Department confirmed that five deaths from H3N2 since the beginning of the year. A variant of this virus, called the Darwin , is responsible for the flu epidemic in the state.

The folder considered that other flu strains have killed more people in the past. “In 2019, they were notified 63 deaths from H1N1”, highlighted the secretariat.

The agency also showed that the social isolation imposed by the Covid pandemic had an impact on these numbers. “In 2020, one death caused by H3N2 was reported; in 2019, two deaths”, he informed. “And in 2020, one death from H1N1 was identified,” he added.

Already the coronavirus has killed, since 2020, almost 70 thousand people from Rio de Janeiro.

In the city of Rio, according to the Municipal Health Department, there was 16% drop in the number of calls, compared to last week.

Still, many patients have been reporting long lines and difficulties with care.

“This circulation of H3N2 in Rio is extemporaneous, which demonstrates to us how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the dynamics of respiratory viruses in general”, he explained Fernando Motta, researcher at Fiocruz.

“We had little circulation of the influenza virus and little exposure to this virus”, he added.

For Motta, the same precautions with the coronavirus apply to influenza. “There is a tool that is in everyone’s hands: social isolation, respiratory etiquette, avoiding crowds, wearing a mask and, if you are sick, not leaving the house. If you need to go out, wear a mask to avoid contaminating other people”, he taught.

This Thursday (16), the State Health Department reported that it received 52,140 doses of vaccine against the flu, provided by Minas Gerais. They are available to all municipalities, with the exception of the capital, which received 100,000 doses donated by Espírito Santo.