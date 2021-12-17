H3N2 worries because of potential to increase hospitalization rate, says Leo Prates

Secretary commented 1st death from the disease in the state: “An 80-year-old elderly man who had not been vaccinated. This shows the importance of the vaccine”

The Health Secretary of Salvador, Leo Prates (PDT), said this Friday morning (17) that, although he does not have information on whether the first recorded fatal victim of Influenza A H3N2 had pre-existing diseases, it is possible to say that she was not vaccinated against the disease.

“We only have two pieces of information: It was an 80-year-old man who had not been vaccinated. This shows the importance of the vaccine,” he said during the delivery of the flu by Pau Miúdo to reporters. The minister added that although the lethality of this subtype of Influenzavirus A is not a concern, hospitalization rates tend to be high due to infections.

Prates mentioned, for example, that in the city of Rio de Janeiro – which is effectively experiencing a flu epidemic -, on average, a child with an aggravated condition has been hospitalized for two days. The epidemic state is characterized by the record of a daily average of cases of the disease above 50.

“There are two days of occupied beds. That doesn’t take care of other illnesses. For example, if I have congested UPA, and – God forbid – a relative has a stroke, I won’t have a place to put it. He will. die,” he described.

The secretary explained that the unit delivered this morning, in an act that was attended by Mayor Bruno Reis (DEM), concentrates care for respiratory diseases, leaving care for other illnesses – such as stroke, cancer and heart attack – to other points of service of the municipal system.

“We are stretching the system, making a horizontal expansion. We delivered a basic unit. So, we expanded the primary care system this week. We are delivering more of this flu, expanding the secondary care system, but I want to remind people that all this stretching has a limit,” he warned.

He added that “for the rope not to break” the population will have to do its part, as there is no possible expansion to, for example, attend to half of the sick population at once. This Friday, vaccination against H3N2 is open to all audiences – people who attend in Salvador, with the vaccination card of the municipality.

Altogether, there are 90 immunization points available for the mega operation. To facilitate access to the immunizing agent, places with large circulation of people such as shopping malls, supermarkets, transfer stations and the headquarters of City Halls-Bairro will also participate in the mobilization.

“I especially want to send a message to the youth. The flu may not generate any problems in youth, but it can bring problems mainly for children – as it is bringing them in Rio, with great force – and can bring problems for the elderly,” he pointed out.

Finally, Prates reinforced that the health system that will attend to strokes, heart attacks, coronaviruses, flu, dengue, Zika and chikungunya is the same. “We will not be able to withstand three epidemics at the same time. There is no health system in the world that supports this,” he appealed.

