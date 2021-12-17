Health system under pressure: Salvador registers 38 new cases of H3N2 in 24 hours

Jenni Smith

H3N2 cases continue to increase in Salvador. In the last 24 hours, 38 new cases of the disease were reported, according to the municipal secretary of Health (SMS), Leo Prates.

“Influenza is accelerating in the city. If we continue at this rate until Monday, we will reach the level of an epidemic,” warned the secretary. Leo recommends that people should continue to wear masks to avoid contamination. “Keep wearing masks, let’s protect ourselves!”

The growing number of cases of influenza, covid and other diseases have put pressure on the health system, says the secretary. “We are reaching a critical level in the health system. We woke up with 46 people with other illnesses awaiting regulation, 38 reported cases of influenza and 29 regulations for covid or influenza. The system is under pressure,” he said.

Death
The Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab) confirmed, this Wednesday night (15), the first death due to complications from Influenza A H3N2. The victim is an 80-year-old woman, resident of Salvador, who was not vaccinated against influenza.

According to the last balance of the Health Department of the State of Bahia, until yesterday 93 cases of Flu Syndrome (GS) were reported in the state with positive results for Influenza A H3N2. Of these, 15 progressed to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and required hospitalization.


