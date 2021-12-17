‘Heart Squeeze’ · TV News

Vice-champion of A Fazenda 13, Arcrebiano de Araújo learned of the death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) after leaving the confinement. The ex-BBB formerly worked as the singer’s security guard and was a huge fan of her work. “How heartbroken, my mistress,” he wrote.

“I’m sad!”, vented the model, when publishing a video in Stories on Instagram in which Marília appears making fun of his name. “You had to join Big Brother for us to find out that your name is Arcrebiano, man!”, joked the countrywoman at the time he left Globo’s reality show.

Within the confinement in Itapecerica da Serra, Bil constantly sang the songs of the queen of suffering with Rico Melquiades and spoke of her with great affection and admiration. “She is a great woman, very good people, playful as hell”, he described, in a conversation with Tiago Piquilo on the reality show.

Outside, fans of the model were worried about the reaction he would have when he learned of the accident that killed the singer and five others in November this year.

It was through Marília that the Capixaba met Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, with whom he had a romantic relationship for two years.

Check out Bil’s post and Marília’s full video below:

Bill is already aware of Marília’s death 😭💔 Strength Bil I know that God will comfort your heart as he is comforting ours 🙏🏼🙌🏻😔 pic.twitter.com/mr5ZogI9dh — Mary Little Dog 🩰🍒🥣🍼❤️ (@Mariel7712) December 17, 2021

