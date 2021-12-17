Heavy rain in Rio has a driver simulating ‘paddling’, flooded houses, wind and activated sirens; VIDEO | Rio de Janeiro

The heavy rain that hit the city of Rio de Janeiro in the late afternoon of Thursday (16) left several streets flooded. The municipality even entered the alert stage, and many people had difficulty returning home. The driver of a car “rowed” with his hands to go through a flooded street, a PM car stopped in the middle of the water and many people faced difficulties to return home (watch the video above) .

The city returned to the normality stage at 20:45 on Thursday. But the trail of damage is behind us. Residents of Marechal Hermes, in the North Zone, claim that the streets near the train station were the most affected by the storm.

“Some water dwellers in the [Rua] Gravata, from [Rua] Pereira da Nóbrega, they lost some things. Water enters people’s homes,” said João Carlos da Silva, president of the Marshal Hermes Residents Association.

The three largest rainfall accumulations in the city between 4 pm and 7:45 pm were:

Anchieta: 67.6 mm;

Jacarepaguá/Tank: 45 mm;

Mature: 43.8 mm.

On Estrada do Portela, in Madureira, also in the North Zone, a gale hit some traders who were on the sidewalk.

In Coelho Neto, a river overflowed. In Irajá, several streets were flooded. In Vista Alegre, a driver trying to cross an area of ​​flooding pretended to be paddling.

In Ricardo de Albuquerque, it rained inside the train station. In Jardim América, water invaded a bar.

At Praça Seca, in the West Zone, the height of the water made it impossible for a Military Police vehicle to continue driving. The agents had to push the car (see the video below).

The Civil Defense set off sirens in the communities Comandante Luiz Souto (47.8 mm), in Praça Seca, and Sapê, in Vicente de Carvalho (41.2 mm). Sirens are activated when the amount of rain exceeds 40 mm in one hour.

The Rio Operations Center (COR) registered 39 occurrences — 36 water pockets and three floods.

The rain also punished areas of the Baixada Fluminense. Residents of Nova Iguaçu, Mesquita, São João de Meriti and Japeri.

A resident of Nova Iguaçu said that water has entered the house where he lives since Sunday (12), when another heavy rain occurred. On Thursday, the problem was repeated. He says that, after a work by the city hall that narrowed a river near the Santa Eugenia neighborhood, flooding on Rua Turton Júnior became frequent.

After the rain, the mark that the water reached draws the attention of those who pass by.

“All week, when it’s been raining, this street turns into a sea. After that work, the water was all pooled. And there’s no way out because the sewer system is all clogged up. Any half hour of rain, the water is a meter high going into the house with sewage. Then we have to wash the sidewalks, floors, everything”, said electrician Charles da Silva Carmo.

The Nova Iguaçu city hall informed that the city is in the attention stage due to the storm that hit the city. There are reports of flooding throughout the city, mainly in the neighborhoods of Cabuçu and downtown. The greatest rainfall was in Moquetá, with about 42 mm of rain in just one hour.

Also in Nova Iguaçu, firefighters search for a teenager who disappeared after jumping into a river during the rain.

According to information from residents, the teenager, along with other young people, dived into a ditch to play during the storm. The other colleagues managed to leave, but the smaller one disappeared.

Mesquita also had flooded streets in the Center of the city. The districts of Chatuba and Korea also had flooding points.

The Civil Defense of Mesquita informed that the rivers that cut through the city are being monitored and that there was a transshipment in a stretch of the Rio da Prata, which reached the district of Jacutinga.

Flooding was also recorded in São João de Meriti and Japeri.

Residents of São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region, also had problems. Streets in the Alcântara and Boa Vista neighborhoods were flooded.