Henrique Meirelles and Zeina Latif are part of the economic team of João Doria’s (PSDB) campaign in the dispute for Planalto

Governor João Doria (Sérgio Andrade/Government of the State of São Paulo)

The current governor of the state of São Paulo, João Doria, candidate for the presidency of the Republic by the PSDB in 2022, officially announced this Thursday (16), in São Paulo, the names of the members of his economic team in the dispute for Planalto.

Henrique Meirelles, current secretary of Finance and Planning for Doria in the São Paulo government, is the main name of the team. An engineer graduated from USP, with a master’s degree in economics and administration from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Meirelles was the longest-serving president of the Central Bank, a position he held between 2003 and 2011.

He headed the Ministry of Finance between 2016 and 2017, and was the only Brazilian to hold the position of world president of BankBoston, where he worked for 28 years. He was also chairman of investment bank Lazard Americas and senior advisor of global manager KKR.

He was part of the boards of directors of several institutions and companies and, in 2002, he was elected federal deputy. In 2018, he ran for President of the Republic by the MDB.

Doria’s economic team is also made up of three women. Economist Zeina Latif, graduated from USP, with a master’s and doctorate degree at the same institution, is well known in the financial market. She has held the positions of Senior Economist and Chief Economist at institutions such as Banco Real, HSBC and XP Inc.

In 2006, she was elected the “Most Influential Woman in Brazil in the Economy category” by Forbes Magazine and, in 2008, the best Chief Economist by the Order of Economists.

The team also has a strong name in the tax area, which has been a challenge for the current government. Vanessa Canado has a master’s degree in tax law (2005) and a doctorate in law (2012) from PUC-SP.

She is currently a consultant in tax policy and coordinator of the Graduate and Executive Education courses in Law at Insper, and also coordinator of the Research Center on Taxation at Insper.

She was special advisor to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, on matters related to tax reform, between 2019 and May 2021. She also worked on the tax reform projects being processed in Congress (PEC 45 and PEC 110) as director of the Center for Fiscal Citizenship (CCiF), and was a lawyer at Mattos Filho, Barbosa Müssnich Aragão, CSMV and FM/Derraik Advogados.

Economist Ana Carla Abrão completes the economic team of the PSDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. Doctor in economics from USP, she is currently CEO of Oliver Wyman’s office in Brazil and partner in Finance & Risk and Public Policy practices and vice president of the Board of Directors at B3.

She was a consultant at the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) in Brazil, a civil servant at the Central Bank, chief economist at Tendências Consultoria Integrada, director of the risk control area at Banco Itaú Unibanco and secretary of Finance for the state of Goiás.

“Ipiranga station dried up”

During the press conference, Doria needled President Jair Bolsonaro, making a comment about the Ipiranga post, a reference to what the then candidate for President Bolsonaro was talking about when referring to Paulo Guedes, the main name of the ticket until then in the economic area.

“Brazil has also understood that the gasoline at the Ipiranga gas station has run out. No Ipiranga post will solve the Brazilian crisis”, said Doria. “The right direction to help Brazil is to end hunger, reduce poverty and increase employment,” he added.

Meirelles said he made the decision to accept Doria’s invitation “after a lot of talking to him and understanding the work principles he followed” — with the decision, Meirelles puts an end to speculation around possible moves in 2022, such as the dispute to a vacancy in the Senate.

“I saw a tune. Work attuned, attuned vision and, mainly, at the employment system, at the functioning of a governmental structure”, said Meirelles. “I ask that this government plan have a concrete basis. (…) The purpose is growth with job and income generation. There is no doubt that employment is the best social program there is.”

The nomination of Meirelles, Zeina, Vanessa and Carla, strong names for an economic team, may help the PSDB candidate to gain more points in the electoral polls — so far, Doria has a lower percentage of voting intentions than Sergio Moro, by example, former justice minister of Bolsonaro.

With this, Doria is trying to gain more political and technical muscle in order to reduce the pressure from the center to strengthen a single candidacy that would face the strongest campaigns in 2022 (currently that of former president Lula and current president Bolsonaro).

Equal opportunities

Zeina Latif defended that society as a whole must contribute so that the economic agenda that will be created works. The goal, according to her, is to generate equal opportunities.

“The growth challenge is essential to give people perspective again. We cannot have a situation like we have today in which you have to be lucky to be someone in life. A more humble child needs to have the same opportunities as one who was born in a structured home, with parents with a high educational level”, he said.

Vanessa Canado highlighted that the dialogue between law and economics encompasses many other themes besides taxation. “We have a bad mood, a general complaint about the rules. We have a lot of rules, we don’t know the rules. Clarity of rules is not just important for the business environment. It is fundamental to economic development. This is not what we are saying, there is already a Nobel Prize saying this. Many countries have already learned and we are still trying to learn,” he said.

Ana Carla Abrão said that the group shares the same ideas and the same objective, to build a better country for everyone, particularly those who need it most. “We will not be here alone. We don’t have dogmatism and any kind of prejudice against people who want to get together and bring ideas,” he said.

“There is an objective and responsibility for all of us, which is to guarantee the quality of the debate. Brazil has deviated from its real problems. It has been debating what will not actually make a difference”, added the economist.

