High demand for incentive debentures reduces premium to pre-pandemic level | Debentures and private debt

Amidst the soaring inflation and the accelerated movement of high interest rates, the Selic, the market’s appetite for investments in private debt securities grew again . This one This is the case of investment in debentures with incentives , which has been gaining space in investors’ portfolios per be linked to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) .

In today’s scenario, as the remuneration of incentivized debentures has a part fixed to the IPCA index and the companies’ infrastructure projects are financed with long-term debt, the rates offered by this type of investment become more attractive in relation to the Selic rate.

Odilon Costa, fixed income and private credit analyst at BTG Pactual Digital, says that the market for debentures with incentives is heated and attributes the good moment in the category to a movement opposite to that seen last year. “In general, when the interest rate reached 2% a year, there was a rush from fixed income to variable income. This year, however, the situation was reversed. With the Selic approaching double digits, investors are leaving the stock market and returning to fixed income, a flow that ends up benefiting the incentivized debentures“he says.

He still ponders that, for next year, the category will remain attractive for the sake of market timing, but makes a reservation for the current level of “spread” [prêmio de risco]. “The market had a hiccup in 2019, but in August of the same year it opened up a space for a more technical movement and in 2020 the spread levels were higher. Now, however, are already almost lower than the pre-pandemic period, the difference is marginal“, contextualizes.

Survey carried out by the analyst Elyson Narita, from POP BR, a company from LUZ Soluções Financeiras, also points to a compression of issue spreads. For each month, the chart below shows the simple average of the debenture premiums for that period in relation to the rates of government bonds indexed to the IPCA.

In general, ponders Narita, average issue spreads nearly tripled at the start of the pandemic, between March and April 2020. However, it began to reduce gradually in the following months, until, as of October, the incentive debenture market began to return to pre-pandemic levels.

That’s because, explains Costa, the “strongly” fixed income buyer movement, especially after the Central Bank started the Selic hike cycle, added to the stronger balance sheets noted by the companies in recent quarters, pressured the incentive debenture market, which has a limited number of issuers and low liquidity. “It is natural that there is a spread compression due to the volume of new investors, mainly because the nominal rate of these bonds is higher even with the reduced spreads”.

In this sense, the analyst at BTG Pactual Digital recalls that, on the other hand, the level of the nominal rate of the papers was much lower than the level it is today and, for this reason, the individual will continue to buy incentive debentures, regardless of the spread level. He gives the example of Petrobras bond, which paid IPCA + 3.35%, but today offers a nominal rate close to IPCA + 5%.

“Investors are seduced by the nominal rate, not necessarily the spread, and then they decide to buy the paper. It’s a natural thing for our market. As in the stock, in which few people look at the discount rate, few investors seek to know the credit spread of the subsidized debentures”, he assesses.

In addition to a higher nominal rate, the second factor related to the movement of spread compression, according to Costa, concerns the increase in the inflation outlook. “Implicit inflation [aquela projetada pela diferença entre a taxa de juros prefixada (nominal) e a taxa de juros indexada ao IPCA (real)] it’s from 6% today. As the debentures are exempt from income tax, this high inflation ends up reflecting in a higher return for the investor, which also contributes to the reduction of premiums”, he explains.

In relation to a public bond indexed to the IPCA, which is taxed by the income tax, compares the analyst, the incentivized debentures win because only they, linked to the inflation rate, shield investors from high inflation. “A government bond that is IPCA + 4% has income tax not only above 4%, but also the IPCA itself, so the higher the inflation, the more the application has its real return eroded”, argues Costa.

“On the other hand, this effect ends up having a positive impact for the incentivized bonds, since they are tax-exempt, unlike government papers”, he says.

As the market is more attentive to credit assets as a whole, due to the increase in interest rates, the professional also advises that the investor should be more selective when choosing the title. One of the criteria highlighted by Costa concerns the difference between negotiations in the primary and secondary markets. “You can’t go out buying anything in high school looking only at the nominal rate”, he points out.

Costa explains that in the primary market, where it is possible to find new issues, companies are making available papers at rates higher than those seen in the secondary. “Primary bonds have been offering 60 basis point rewards [0,6%] about pairs being traded on the secondary market”, highlights the analyst.

This difference happens because, in general, investors receive a kind of benefit to buy the bond in the primary. “Since it is a market in which companies are making new issues to raise money, there is a natural incentive to attract investors”, says the analyst.

Another reason, he adds, is the fact that companies are rushing to advance the funding cycle. “We are going to enter another challenging period, an election year, and this time with the market looking for less volatile assets, so it makes sense for companies to accelerate issuance and raise rates to make the investment more interesting in the eyes of the investor”, evaluates Costa.

For those who wish to take advantage of the good moment of the encouraged debentures, another way is invest via infrastructure funds (FI-Infra) listed on the stock exchange. Thus, the individual investor is able to participate in water and sanitation, energy and road concessions projects with a reduced risk, since the funds are composed of a basket of debt securities with different characteristics and from different issuers..

Currently, there are nine FI-Infra options with shares traded on B3, with two of these funds, KDIF11, from Kinea, and IFRA11, from Itaú Asset, recently joined the list last month.

Previously, these funds were classified as Credit Right Investment Funds (FIDCs) and, therefore, they were restricted to qualified investors, a term used for those who have more than R$ 1 million in financial investments.

With the same objective of expanding access to small investors, as of December 22, individuals will also be able to acquire shares of the FI-Infra of BTG Pactual Digital, the BDIF11, after approval by the fund for the new adaptation to the general public.

Check the list of listed funds:

FI-Infra listed in B3 Code Background corporate name BODB FIC FI BCNA INFRA MOUTH – FDO INV FDO INV INFRA RF CP QUOTAS BDIF FIC INFR BTG BTG PACTUAL DOUBT INFRA FIC. FDO. INC. IE. RF. CP CPTI FIC IE CAP CAPITONIA INFRA FDO. INV. FDO. IE. RF. CREDIT PRIVACY BIDB FIC INTER INTER INFRA FIC INFRA FIXED INCOME PRIVATE CREDIT IFRA FI ITAUINFRA ITAU FDO INV FDO INCENT INV. RF CP KDIF KINEA INFRAF KINEA INFRA – FDO INV FDO INC. QUOTAS INV INF RF CP RBIF FIC FI RB ES RIO BRAVO ESG FIC INFRA INCOME FIXED CR…DITO PRIVADO INTEREST SPARTA INFRA SPARTA INFRA FIC FI INFRA FIXED INCOME CP XPID FIRF XP IE XP FDO INV. FDO INC. QUOTAS INV. IN INF. FIXED R.