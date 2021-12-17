Horizon Forbidden West received new trailer dedicated to new machines • Eurogamer.pt

Horizon Forbidden West received a new trailer to show more machines.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games have unveiled yet another Horizon Forbidden West trailer focused on the machines that will give Aloy headaches, and there are several highlights.

Slitherfang, Rollerback and Sunwing are some of the featured machines, so you can find out a little more about each one, especially important if you’re going to play Horizon Zero Dawn and want to know what to expect.

“This trailer shows how majestic and menacing are the machines that Aloy will have to face on the border of the Forbidden West. In a world ruled by machines from small to large, aquatic, land and flying, fast, agile and each with its role in the ecosystem, with a terrifying alien look but at the same time eerily familiar, these mysterious automatons combine mechanical strength with animal ferocity.”

Horizon Zero Dawn arrives on February 18th.