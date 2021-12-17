Hotel for the eliminated has a ‘cooler sink’, nap in the bath and flooded room · TV News

Confined to participate in the final of The Farm 13, the eliminated pedestrians had the biggest binge in the hotel. Tati Quebra Barraco, for example, turned the bedroom sink into a cooler for beer, while Mileide Mihaile slept in the shower and flooded the entire floor.

The funkeira’s room became the “point” of the ex-peões’ review because of the sink full of ice, energy drinks and beer. The inmates gathered there in the evenings to get drinks, watch the program edit together and comment on everything. Mussunzinho even took a pillow and blanket to stretch out on the floor and stay there.

Mileide, on the other hand, frightened even the hotel employees by flooding the floor of her room. Wesley’s Safadão ex-wife arrived so tired — and drunk — from the party at the headquarters that she fell asleep in the shower while she was taking a shower. With the increase of water on the floor and reaching other rooms, one of Record’s producers went to check what was happening.

“The flooded room, empty bed. No sign of her. But smoke was coming out of the bathroom shower. I opened the door and there was Mileide, lying on the floor. I thought: ‘There, she’s dead!’ , she reported. “The water arrived here in my room!”, Tati delivered.

Check it out below:

Tati turned the sink into a cooler 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/jdk56k6K47 — Vanessa🍷 (@lscareyy) December 15, 2021

I’m sick that Mileide slept drunk in the bathroom and flooded the hotel 🗣🗣 She’s awesome @cute take her to the bbb #the farmpic.twitter.com/8pR7rLxDRi — Hemerson (@hemersonalmeid) December 15, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#63 – The Farm 13’s Best and Worst Moments!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos