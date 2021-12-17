How did Whindersson become best friends with Vitão’s ex-girlfriend?

In his memoir, “Vivendo Como Um Guerreiro” (Editora Serena), Whindersson Nunes reserves a chapter to talk about the friends who were important in his trajectory. One of those names, oddly enough, is a friendship that was born out of a moment of pain: actress Thaylise Pivato.

“Thaylise is a funny thing. She’s Vitão’s ex, who dated Luísa amidst all this controversy. And, as we were ‘the ex’s ex’, we got closer and talked about our moments.”

The controversy to which Whindersson refers is the end of his four-year marriage to Luísa Sonza. Vitão was even appointed as the pivot of the separation, but Luísa only assumed the new relationship five months after the end of the marriage.

Whindersson later confirmed that it was he, not the singer, who ended the relationship. And, even though the terms of Thaylise and Vitão and of Whindersson and Luísa had no connection, the chatter on the internet ended up bringing the two together.

“And it just so happened that we became best friends and we have a very good, light friendship. Even far away, we are always aligned with each other. We are partners as well as brothers.”

With her new friend, Whindersson, who suffers from depression and also revealed her addiction to synthetic drugs in the book, has found a shoulder to lean on whenever she needs to.

“I think someone’s time is very important, and she gives me a lot of her time when I’m in trouble, kind of reflective and needing support. I can always count on her.”

With his testimony, Whindersson shows that sincere friendships can even arise from chaotic situations. “It sure is a friendship I want to have for life. I want to protect it always.”

Thaylise was one of the first people to win a copy of the book, in November, from Whindersson Nunes himself. “What a gratitude to be in your story and to have you in mine. What a hype is in your book, ‘men’. It’s great aaaaa vibe”, wrote her friend, thanking him.

