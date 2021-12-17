How to Redeem and Use PayPal Coupon

There’s nothing better than getting a coupon to spend however you want. PayPal is a digital wallet that occasionally distributes promotional coupons over the internet, or emails to selected customers. Received a PayPal coupon and want to know how to redeem and use it? So you’ve come to the right tutorial.

Using the balance generated by the PayPal coupon is quite simple: just keep the option ‘Use on next purchase (when valid)’ checked, below the balance, in the ‘Wallet’ screen of the app. Also pay attention to the expiration date of the coupon.

Click on the coupon link you received on the internet or by email; Log into your PayPal account; Redeem the balance by clicking on ‘Save offer’.

The amount redeemed will appear in the ‘Offers’ field, below other payment methods that are registered in your PayPal wallet.

To redeem the PayPal coupon, just log into your account and add it to your digital wallet (Screenshot: Bruno Salutes)

Where to use PayPal coupon

To use the balance, simply sign in with your PayPal account at an establishment that accepts this payment method. Among the stores that accept the digital wallet are: Wish, Uber, Shein, Twitch, Steam, eBay, Udemy, Nintendo, Rappi, Ubisoft Store and others. The complete list of establishments you can find on this company page.