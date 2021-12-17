How to Set Up Privacy Report on iPhone

The main new feature of the recently released iOS 15.2, Apple’s operating system for iPhones and iPads, is the “Apps Privacy Report”. The feature records every time applications, subject to permissions granted, access your data and device sensors.

Statistics for the last seven days are displayed, divided into four sections: Access to Data and Sensors (camera, microphone, location), Network Activity in Apps, Network Activity in Sites and Most Contacted Domains. Everything is very detailed, with dates, times and addresses.

“This lets you see if an app might be sharing your data with third parties based on the domains an app contacts,” Apple says in the feature description.

By default, the Apps Privacy Report is disabled. To have access, you must activate it:

Go to Settings; Tap Privacy; Scroll down to “Apps Privacy Report”; Tap Activate.

Immediately, the report will be empty – it takes a few minutes for the device to collect the data and fill the tab. In a few minutes, the first information is updated; the more you use your iPhone/iPad, the more apps and logs appear.

iOS 15.2 functionality shows how many times an app, in this case Instagram, accesses location data Image: Reproduction

The feature can be accessed and turned off at any time via the same path. Apple clarifies that this process is entirely encrypted and stored only on the device itself.

iOS 15.2 is available for most Apple devices. If the update didn’t happen automatically on your iPhone or iPad, just follow the path: Settings > General > Software Update.

Other news

The new iOS version brought a total of 16 improvements. In addition to bug fixes, some long-awaited features are worth mentioning: