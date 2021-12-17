Hulk poses with all the individual trophies from 2021: ‘After the last game of the year I found myself in the corner by myself and started crying’

After the last game of the season against Athletico, in the final of the Copa do Brasil, and a perfect year at Atlético-MG, forward Hulk published an impressive photo on his social networks: all the individual trophies he received in 2021. Together from her, a message of thanks.





“I could write the greatest text in the world and I’m sure I couldn’t express such gratitude to GOD for so much blessing. Yesterday after the last game of the year I found myself in the corner by myself and started to cry and thank GOD for everything. I’m deserving of everything he’s been doing in mine Both personal and professional… ETERNAL GRATITUDE MY GOD In the photo are all the individual awards I won in 2021. Thank you to my companions, you were fundamental and helped me a lot!! !” he wrote on Instagram.

The trophies are gathered at the player’s mansion in Lagoa Santa, Minas Gerais, where he rests with his family after the end of the season, on Wednesday, with the title of the Copa do Brasil. Hulk received the awards for top scorer and ace of the Brasileirão, the Silver Ball for best striker in the “ESPN” and the Soccer Boot and Golden Ball of the Copa do Brasil, among others.

In the stories, the attacker showed a little of the beginning of the holidays. First, the car trip with his parents and wife towards their refuge in the interior, to the sound of the countryman Felipe Araújo. Afterwards, at home, listening to music by the pool on a personalized speaker that he received as a gift. First, a funk in honor of Atlético-MG: “Oh, man, Galão won once again.” Then, more Felipe Araújo.