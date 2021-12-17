Hundreds of dinosaur footprints are discovered in Poland

Hundreds of dinosaur footprints, so well preserved that even scaly skin can be seen, were found in Poland, giving insight into a complex ecosystem some 200 million years ago, geologists said.

Described by the National Research Institute’s Polish Geological Institute as a treasure, the fossilized tracks and bones were found in an open-pit clay mine in Borkowice, 130 kilometers south of Warsaw.

Geologists have found hundreds of dinosaur footprints / PGR-NRI

“In the tracks left by dinosaurs, you can read their behavior and habits…we have tracks left by dinosaurs running, swimming, resting and sitting,” said geologist Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki.

The largest carnivorous dinosaur footprints are 40 centimeters long and, in many cases, the skin can be seen in detail.

“For such a state of preservation to be possible, a very special sequence of events must occur in a short space of time,” geologist Grzegorz Pienkowski said in a statement.

The footprints belong to at least seven different dinosaur species / PGR-NRI

Several hundred dinosaur footprints, representing at least seven species, have been found, and geologists say they will likely find more. They also found bone fragments from animals and fish.

