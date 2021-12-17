‘I come home angry’

In an interview with the magazine Paris Match, Mbappé talked about PSG and also about his personal life

In a long interview with the magazine Paris Match, the attacker Kylian Mbappé, of PSG, talked a lot about football and the backstage of the sport, but also about his personal life.

Asked what it’s like to play for a team with so many stars (and egos in the locker room), the French national team ace said that there are both good and bad sides.

“At PSG, there are a lot of stars, and the result of that everyone can see: we’ve won a lot of titles. Of course, when you’re not the only star (of the team), you have to give in at certain points and accept concessions. seems to be something so bad, on the contrary,” he said.

Mbappé was also asked what irritates him most both on and off the field.

According to the 7 shirt, suffering defeats still makes him mad, even with the athlete already having some experience in the world of ball.

“I still can’t bear losses, because I’ve never learned to lose in life,” he admitted.

“(When I lose a game) I come home very angry. The irritation with defeats is proportional to the passion I put into what I do,” he said.

The striker was also asked who his greatest idols in the sport are.

Surprisingly, he didn’t name footballers, but two tennis players: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

“I really admire these two champions because they were able to give their all for many years. Having that regularity is not something everyone can do,” he explained.

On his future in football, he declined to talk about the backstage clash between PSG and Real Madrid to have it, but admitted that he would like to “know new things”.

“For me, personal experiences are much more passionate than money. Life experience is what counts in the end, much more than accumulating money,” he said.

“I want to discover new things, travel, meet other players and experience different cultures,” he concluded.