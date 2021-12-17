“I have never been more concerned about the pandemic than I am today”, says an emissary from the WHO – Revista Crescer

+



An emissary from the World Health Organization said on Wednesday (15) “I was never more concerned about Covid-19 than today.” In an interview with Sky News, David Nabarro stated that the spread of the Ômicron variant is “unprecedented” and presents a “serious problem for the world”.

Mother putting mask on child (Photo: Getty Images)

Nabarro asked people to do everything possible to minimize social contacts this end of the year, wear masks and wash their hands frequently. The alert came after the UK announced the highest number of daily cases of Covid since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday (15), with 78,610 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. “Minimizing social contact at this point is absolutely essential… Doing only what is vital,” Nabarro told the American broadcaster.

know more

Nabarro also stated that the Omicron variant is spreading “very fast” and that the strain has “doubled the number of cases every two or three days”. “This means that Ômicron will affect eight times as many people in a week. It will be forty times bigger in two weeks. Three hundred or four hundred times greater in three weeks. More than a thousand times greater in four weeks”, he explained.

He warned that the growing number of cases, including many people who received both doses of vaccine, will add pressure on already strained health systems around the world. “If we’re lucky, we won’t have high mortality rates, but we’ll still have a very heavy burden on health services and therefore on hospitals,” Nabarro said.

The doctor also stated that it is not possible to predict the potential number of deaths with the new variant and added that it would not be “helpful” to speculate. He said any prediction would be “just expressing my hopes” as there is not yet enough data to make scientific estimates. “No one has enough information to predict how many people will contract and become seriously ill from Ômicron in the coming weeks,” he said.