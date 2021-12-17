Ibovespa futures trades lower with risk aversion abroad; markets reverberate withdrawal of stimulus and omicron

(Getty Images)

The Ibovespa futures operates in a fall this Friday (17), while investors prepare for days of lower trading volume in the coming weeks. The last “full” week of 2021 comes to an end with markets in a downtrend abroad, echoing inflation data and decisions taken by major central banks throughout the week to contain the price escalation.

This morning, it was the turn of the Central Bank of Japan to announce that it will reduce the emergency financing of the economy, adopted in the pandemic. The Japanese monetary authority, however, emphasized that interest rates will remain negative, even if other central banks increase rates, signaling that they are still very flexible in comparison with other CBs.

In Europe, new indicators show that inflation continues to accelerate. Producer prices in Germany jumped 19.2% year-on-year in November, their highest in 60 years, driven by energy costs, which rose nearly 50%. The European Central Bank (ECB) is not expected to raise interest rates next year, but has already announced that it will end its emergency bond purchase program by next March.

The first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic was the BC of England, which raised the rate from 0.10% to 0.25% a year, surprising the market. As cases of infection with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are increasing in the UK, leading to new restrictions, investors did not expect the British BC to adopt a more position. hawkish since now.

All this happened after the Central Bank of the United States (Federal Reserve) decided to accelerate the pace of withdrawal of stimulus (tapering), reducing the purchase of government bonds by US$ 30 billion per month. The expectation is that the asset purchase program will also end in March 2022. From then on, the Fed should carry out three interest rate hikes next year alone. Rates today fluctuate between zero and 0.25% per year. The United States has also had the highest inflation rates in decades.

Here in Brazil, already in a recessive climate, the agenda of economic indicators is empty. Risk aversion abroad plays against the Brazilian stock exchange, which, on the other hand, has high iron ore prices in its favor. Oil prices, however, are falling again, which could be negative pressure for Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and other listed oil companies.

The pre-market numbers

At 9:12 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for February 2022 dropped 0.47%, to 109,430 points.

The dollar futures for January 2022 advanced 0.27%, to R$ 5.724.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 operates stable at 11.70%; DI for January 2025 drops two basis points to 10.60%; and the DI for January 2027 drops four basis points to 10.46%.

Overseas exchanges and commodities

Tech stocks again pull the indexes in New York down. At techs and other growing companies are directly impacted by the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States, as higher rates interfere with the future cash flow of these companies, which are now traded at a discount.

The Nasdaq, the stock exchange with the greatest exposure to these companies, fell nearly 3% in yesterday’s session and today its futures index retreats another 0.73%. Dow Jones futures trade down 0.13% and S&P 500 futures are down 0.32%.

On the other hand, the European stock exchanges, which yesterday took off from New York and closed at a high, today operate with behavior similar to that of the American market. The indices react to the escalation of inflation and the increase in cases of the omicron variant, which has spread alarmingly across the continent. The UK reported 90,000 cases in a single day on Thursday, but the death toll remains stable.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which measures the performance of companies from 17 countries, was down 0.64%.

In Asia, a good part of stock exchanges closed down. Tensions in the relationship between the United States and China returned to weigh on business after the Americans made a list of Chinese companies subject to trade sanctions, such as restrictions on investments and exports.

The Nikkei Index, on the Japan Stock Exchange, closed down 1.79%; the Chinese Shanghai SE index retreated 1.16%; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.20%; and Kospi, from South Korea, closed up 0.38%.

On the Chinese Dalian stock exchange, the price of iron ore advanced 1.88%. Oil prices, on the other hand, fell again today: the Brent barrel retreated 1.67%, to US$ 73.75. The WTI fell 1.73%, to US$ 71.13.

