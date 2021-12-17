Ibovespa rises with commodities and resists fall in NY after BC decisions By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index rose on Thursday, against the Wall Street stock exchanges, supported by commodity-related papers and intense corporate news. The session was marked by reaction to monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s leading central banks.

Vale was the main positive contribution to the index, while Banco Inter (SA:) was at the opposite end.

The rose 0.83%, to 108,326.33 points, the highest level of closing since the 25th of October. The financial volume of the session was 33.8 billion reais.

In the United States, the 2.5% collapsed, with investors moving from growth stocks, such as technology, to value stocks. On the Brazilian stock exchange, technology-related companies also retreated. The yielded almost 1%, while it closed almost stable.

The move came after the Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday kept the interest rate close to zero, indicating that it will end its bond purchases in March, paving the way for three increases of 0.25 percentage point in 2022. The decision, already expected , caused US equity markets to close higher on Wednesday.

According to Daniel Xavier, from the economic department of Banco ABC Brasil (SA:), stock indexes that are more sensitive to the technology segment end up feeling relatively more the rise in interest rates, as it puts pressure on sectors with greater leverage.

In Europe, shares rose after the European Central Bank promised continued support to the economy, gradually withdrawing stimulus. The Central Bank of England surprisingly raised the interest rate.

The market is experiencing “a hangover from monetary policy decisions,” said Rodrigo Crespi, market specialist at Guide Investimentos. According to him, Ibovespa resisted pressure from US stock exchanges due to the good performance of commodities, with emphasis on shares such as Vale and Petrobras, as well as positive trading for banks.

In domestic news, the BC reduced the projection for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the Quarterly Inflation Report, pointing out that “there is concern about the increase in inflation expectations, even beyond the calendar year 2022” .

Moody’s has worsened estimates for Brazil’s GDP in 2021 and 2022, after the economy’s worse-than-expected performance in the third quarter of this year.

In politics, the National Congress enacted the pending parts of the PEC dos Precatório.

Lojas Americanas SA (SA:) rose 8.93% and Lojas Americanas PN (SA:) soared 8.6%, extending yesterday’s gains. The companies are close to completing a corporate reorganization. Magalu (SA:) gained 3.7%. Via SA (SA:) fell 5.6%.

Vale (SA:) rose 3.9%, CSN ON (SA:) rose 6%, Usiminas PN (SA:) rose 3.1% and Gerdau PN (SA:) rose 2.3%, compared to the increase metal raw materials in China, with steel production expected to recover after severe restrictions.

Petrobras PN (SA:) and ON rose 1.3% and 2.1%, in that order, amid rising demand with record US demand and falling inventories. The state-owned company signed an agreement to sell its stake in Braskem (SA:) (-0.59%). Suzano (SA:) advanced 2.6% and Klabin (SA:) increased 1.3%.

Qualicorp SA (SA:) rose 5.54%, after the superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved, without restrictions, REDE D’OR’s request to increase its share in the company.

Méliuz SA (SA:) sank 8.16%, while Banco Inter Unit (SA:) fell 7.7% and PN retreated 5.2%, in a negative session for technology companies. Inter had his meeting with analysts. The company’s PN share left the theoretical portfolio of the Ibovespa in the second preview.

JBS ON (SA:) closed down 1.4% after BNDES sold around 70 million shares of the company, equivalent to around 12% of the bank’s stake in JBS, raising around 2.6 billion of real with the business.

Hapvida ON (SA:) and Notre Dame Intermedica Participacoes (SA:) were up 1.6% and 3.2%, respectively, after Cade’s General Superintendence approved without restrictions the merger of both. Analysts had expected Cade to impose limits on the transaction.

Bradesco PN (SA:) rose 1.2%, Itau Unibanco PN (SA:) rose 1% and Santander Brasil Unit (SA:) rose 1.2%. Banco do Brasil (SA:) retreated 0.3%.

