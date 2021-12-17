Ibovespa takes off from Wall Street and closes higher, above 108,000 points; dollar falls

Stock Panel (Credit: Shutterstock)

On a Thursday (16) of strong volatility, the Ibovespa managed to take off from the stock exchanges in the United States and closed on a high. In the last days of greater liquidity in the markets in 2021, the Brazilian Stock Exchange was supported by the rise in the price of commodities, which boosted shares such as Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

Not even the downward revisions of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the Central Bank in Brazil, in the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI) prevented the Stock Exchange from closing above 108,000 points.

“Locally, we didn’t have any relevant news, the RTI did not bring any surprises”, says Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Outside, investors had different reactions to the messages from the Central Banks. First, Stock Exchanges rose on the perspective that monetary authorities are committed to fighting global inflation. Until then, the BC of the United States (Federal Reserve) had explained that it would reduce purchases of government bonds by US$ 30 billion per month, predicting that the tapering closes in March of next year. And he indicated that interest rates in the US should gradually rise from next year.

“Interest rates in the United States, before the pandemic, were 1.75% and we thought it was low. Now things are normalizing and they need to return to pre-pandemic levels, albeit slowly, as it hasn’t ended,” said Caio Megale, chief economist at XP in an interview with InfoMoney.

But it was England’s Central Bank that gave the markets a reality check, raising the UK interest rate by 0.15 percentage point (to 0.25%), becoming the first large BC in the world to do so. a monetary tightening since the beginning of the pandemic. The decision came just as the British government is signaling concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus and adopting new restrictions.

The European Central Bank did not change interest rates, but indicated that it will reduce purchases of government bonds like the Fed, with the aim of ending its emergency program of asset purchases in the first half of the year. On the other hand, it softened his posture more hawkish saying that she plans to increase purchases in a second stimulus program during the second quarter of 2022. The ECB president also said that it is unlikely that there will be an interest rate hike next year.

“I believe that the Brazilian market will not necessarily respond in the same way as the American market if interest rates rise in the United States. We went through a very big scare on the yield curve and hit hard on assets. We held back a little more because we are at a slightly higher discount level and we have already suffered this interest rate movement”, says Flávio Aragão, a partner at 051 Capital.

closing numbers

The Ibovespa closed up 0.83%, at 108,326 points. The volume traded on the day was R$33.5 billion. The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 traded up 0.71% in the last trades of the day, at 109,870 points.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The commercial dollar closed down 0.51%, at R$5.679 for purchases and R$5.679 for sales. The dollar futures for January 2022 operated close to stability, with a slight increase of 0.09%, to R$ 5.706.

In the extended session of the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 advanced 16 basis points to 11.70%; DI for January 2025 rose 12 basis points to 10.62%; and the DI for January 2027 advanced 13 basis points at 10.50%.

international scholarships and commodities

New York stock exchanges, which gave a positive impact on the Fed’s statements yesterday, today felt pressure from the prospect of higher interest rates. Technology stocks, more dependent on capital and impacted by higher interest rates, were the ones that fell the most today with the expectation of an increase in funding costs.

The Dow Jones closed down 0.09% to 35,896 points; the S&P 500 retreated 0.88% to 4,668 points; the Nasdaq closed down 2.27% at 15,180 points.

In Europe, the markets remained high, despite the turnaround of stock exchanges in New York and the more austere decisions of the continent’s monetary authorities. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from 17 European countries, closed up 1.23%.

On the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, the price of iron ore rose by more than 4% in recent deals. And oil prices closed higher for the second session in a row. Brent barrel advanced 2.37% to $72.55, while WTI rose 1.54% to $75.02.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related