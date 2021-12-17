“If this continues, we’ll have to take it off”

It is no secret that Palmeiras is looking for punctual reinforcements in the soccer market. The elected president, Leila Pereira, has been talking to its peers to intensify the search for the best available and viable options. The representative wants to present the fan with enough signings to make a difference in the team Abel Ferreira.

In recent weeks, the name of Everton Chives was much talked about by fans of Verdão, who even made a kind of campaign on social media for his hiring. Since leaving Grêmio, the striker hasn’t found his career yet and is low in the Benfica, in Portugal.

The new thing about the athlete is that his manager, Márcio Cruz, is not at all happy with the situation of the star in the Lisbon team and Jorge Jesus is considered “guilty”. In an interview with the newspaper “record” and reproduced by the portal ‘the goal”, the agent did not spare criticism of the former Flamengo coach and the statements are having a lot of impact on the web.

“Jorge Jesus is killing a player that Benfica paid 20 million euros. When Everton starts to gain confidence and improve, he (Jorge Jesus) takes him off the team.”, complained the representative.

The manager continued to criticize JJ and threatened to remove Cebolinha from Benfica if nothing changes. The news has already reached Brazil for interested clubs: “If this continues, we’ll have to get the player out of there., so that Benfica is not harmed. If you’re not supposed to put him in his position, then don’t put him as a wingman. Everton doesn’t know how to defend. He was hired for the goals and technique that Jorge Jesus saw in Brazil, not as a wing”, finished the agent.