IGP-M concession and preliminary auctions

After the last monetary policy announcements for the end of the year, the calendar of relevant events for the market on Friday, the 17th, is light. The highlights of the day will be the federal government concession auctions.

The biggest one will be oil deposits in the Santos Basin, in the Atapu and Sépia areas. The government’s expectation is that the concessions will generate more than R$ 204 billion in private investments. The government estimates it will receive BRL 11.1 billion for the areas, with the majority of the resources – BRL 7.7 billion – being transferred to states and municipalities.

In all, 11 companies are expected to bid in the following areas: Petrobras, Shell, Chevron, Ecopetrol, Enauta, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Petrogal, Petronas, TotalEnergies and Qatar Petroleo.

Another auction scheduled for Friday is the concession for the construction, operation and maintenance of 902 kilometers of electricity transmission lines.

The auction will be divided into five lots and should generate R$2.9 billion in investments, according to the federal government. The lines will be built in the states of Amapá, Bahia, Paraná and São Paulo. They must enter into commercial operation within 60 months from the signing of the contracts, scheduled for March 2022.

The companies that will participate, however, will only be known when the offers are formalized.

Japan also announces reduction of stimulus

After the Fed (US central bank) and the ECB (European Central Bank) confirmed the reduction of stimulus to the economies, the BoJ (Bank of Japan) kept interest rates unchanged in its decision this Friday, but announced that it will also begin to reduce purchases of corporate bonds from March 2022.

Part of the market believed that this movement would only happen from September. The information brought down the Nikkei index, on the Tokyo stock exchange, which closed down 1.79%.

Other highlights

At 8:00 am, Fundação Getúlio Vargas releases the second preview of inflation measured by the IGP-M for December.

In the afternoon, at 2:30 pm, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will give a press conference to talk about the 2021 results.