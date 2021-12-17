“I’m coming back to be better than on the 1st pass”, says Paulinho backstage at Corinthians | corinthians

Corinthians released a video with behind-the-scenes footage of Paulinho’s return to the club after eight and a half years.

A film crew accompanied Paulinho from leaving his home to the Timão presidency room, at Parque São Jorge.

On the way to the Corinthians headquarters, the midfielder spoke about his plans for this second spell in the team.

– Maybe I’m even better than on my first pass, that’s the thought, I’m going back to that, to be better than I was on my first pass, to help my teammates, help the club, which provided me with many things , very important titles. My idea is this, go back better than on my first pass. My performance on the field, my delivery. What I always put in there for them: “One thing you can be sure of is my delivery here,” he said.

If he “just” manages to maintain the level he presented between 2010 and 2013, Paulinho will already make Corinthians fans very happy. He played 167 games, scored 34 goals and won the titles of Paulistão (2013), Brasileirão (2011), Copa Libertadores (2012) and Mundial (2012).

– There’s not much mystery, I’ve always been a simple guy on and off the field, there’s nothing to invent, it’s doing the basics, what we say is “rice and beans”, we go far. My trajectory, my story has always been simple, it’s not now that I’m going to change my characteristics, my way of playing, I’ll continue to be Paulinho as always”.