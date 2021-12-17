Immersed tunnel between Santos and Guarujá enters government privatization portfolio – Economy

BRASILIA – THE Investment Partnership Program Council (PPI) of Ministry of Economy approved this Thursday, 16, studies for a tunnel immersed in the Port of Santos, in addition to other projects, such as a new auction of the São Gonçalo do Amarante Airport (RN) and the lease of three more port terminals.

The agency included in the portfolio studies for a project that will aim to implement and explore the tunnel for the dry connection between the municipalities of saints and Guaruja, in São Paulo. According to the government, among the objectives of the project are greater security for vessel traffic operations, urban and operational mobility between the banks of the Port of Santos, and the reduction of navigation interference in the port’s channel.

The forecast is for the notice to be launched in the 3rd quarter of 2022, with an auction scheduled for the 4th quarter of next year. Investments can reach R$ 4 billion.

One of the port terminals to be auctioned is in the port of Rio Grande (RS), aimed at the movement and storage of bulk vegetable solids. The government foresees investments in the amount of R$ 41.2 million in the place. The other terminal is at Port of Paranagua, destined to solid mineral bulk, with an investment forecast of R$ 172.5 million. Finally, a bulk terminal of São Francisco do Sul (SC) it also entered the PPI portfolio, which provides for an injection of BRL 60 million in the area.

about the airport of São Gonçalo do Amarante, located in large northern river, the PPI approved the conditions for the re-bidding, with plans to hold the auction in the first quarter of next year, and investments estimated at R$308.9 million. The government awaits the judgment of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) for publication of the notice of the event.

Also in the infrastructure sector, the PPI endorsed the re-bidding of Autovia Fluminense BR-101/RJ. In May 2020, the Fluminense Highway filed the application for adhesion to the re-bidding process, approved by ANTT in September. “The Agency’s assessment, later corroborated by Minfra, was that the Concessionaire presents strong signs of compromise of its financial situation, with a high risk of future compromise of the contract, fitting the request for return of the concession”, pointed out the PPI.

Another matter endorsed at this Thursday’s meeting was the extension of the deadline for re-bidding the BR-040/DF/GO/MG, by 18 months, with an estimate of signing new concession contracts for the 1st quarter of 2023. The PPI also approved the resolution with the modeling and privatization conditions of the Espírito Santo Docks Company (Codesa).

In the energy sector, the PPI called the auction a “capacity reserve”, aimed at contracting thermal power plants, which will be held next Tuesday, 21. It also included two transmission auctions for 2022 in its portfolio. Notice is under public consultation, is scheduled for June. The second will be held in December of next year.