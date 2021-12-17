In 2021, STF prioritized saving lives, ‘valuing science and rejecting denial’, says Luiz Fux | Politics

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court, said this Friday (17) that in 2021 the STF prioritized the judgment of processes that sought to save lives, “valuing science and rejecting denial”.

Fux gave the statement during the closing session of the year in the Judiciary.

“In the second year of the pandemic, this Federal Supreme Court once again prioritized processes aimed at saving lives and ensuring the health of Brazilians, always valuing science and rejecting denial,” declared Fux.

The president of the STF said it is necessary to remember that the Covid-19 pandemic has not yet come to an end and that, out of respect for the lives lost to the disease, it is necessary to “follow all technical recommendations to avoid further losses”.

According to the consortium of press vehicles, based on data from the state health departments, Brazil has 617,521 deaths by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, in addition to 22,203,136 confirmed cases.

Still in his speech, the president of the STF also said that, even in the face of threats, the Supreme Court remained committed to the Constitution and showed that “democracy won”.

Fux also pointed out that Brazilian citizens continue to side with the Supreme Court, even in “the most stormy” moments, with “hardest threats” to democratic institutions.

“Over the past year, this Supreme Court and the Judiciary as a whole have also faced rhetorical threats, which were fought with the unity and cohesion of their ministers, and real threats, faced with firm positions and courageous decisions by this Court.” declared Fux.

“After a challenging year, democracy won, as it convinced Brazilians of its importance for the exercise of our freedoms and equality. In the same tone, the Federal Supreme Court remained proud and firm in defending the Constitution and democratic institutions”, he added .

The president of the Supreme Court also stated that the court will always remain attentive to Brazil’s needs, “being ready to act and to react when necessary, always respecting and enforcing respect for the laws and the Constitution”.

Luiz Fux also said it is important “to praise the work of the free press”.

“It is an essential pillar of our democratic society, exercised from the courageous and independent action of national and foreign journalists, who witness the facts, seek the truth and present it to the world with fearlessness and responsibility,” he declared.

The year 2021 and the arrival of 2022

Also in this Friday’s speech, Fux cited the Court’s initiatives during the year and highlighted that 99.5% of the STF’s collection is already in electronic form.

“This innovation expands access to justice and optimizes the transparency of the work of this court,” he said.

The minister also said that “the virtual world can never exclude the importance of the face-to-face world” and thanked the servers and other ministers who went through “turbulent times”, citing the Court’s return to face-to-face trials.

“Above all, the year 2021 demonstrated that the STF, when it has to face attacks on democracy, democratic institutions and the Republic, are not 11 islands, [os ministros] they represent a cohesive court, contrary to what some insist on saying,” Fux said.

“We demonstrate to Brazilian society that the Federal Supreme Court is one and is permanently united around a greater objective: to guarantee the stability of the Democratic State of Law in Brazil, protecting the rights and guarantees of the Brazilian people,” he added.