In debut on New York Stock Exchange, shares Nubank end their first day with a high of 14.78%

RIO — On its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse), Nubank (NU) shares rose 14.78%, trading at US$10.33.

After an auction that lasted a few hours, the shares reached a peak shortly after the start of trading, when they traded at the level of $12.24, up 36%, but the movement slowed down.

In addition to having shares traded on the NYSE, Nubank is listed on the B3 through the trading of BDRs, as the Brazilian depository rights are called. Trading takes place with the ticker NUBR33. Each BDR represents one-sixth of a share.

At B3, the BDRs advanced 20.10%, traded at R$ 10.04, against the R$ 8.36 paid by those who entered the IPO. The peak was R$ 10.20.

The instrument is one of the ways for local investors to invest their resources in companies traded abroad.

The bank will already debut on B3 with 7.5 million CPFs. The number represents fintech customers who signed up to receive a free BDR.

Nubank launched its IPO (initial public offering) for $9 on Wednesday. The value was at the top of the indicative price range, which started at US$ 8.

With the offer, fintech arrives at the Stock Exchange worth almost US$ 42, more than R$ 230 billion and becomes the most valuable bank in Latin America and the third largest Brazilian company listed on the Stock Exchange, only behind Petrobras and Vale.

Nubank shares rise on first day of trading. Photo: Reproduction

New phase

The IPO marks the beginning of a new phase for fintech and will allow the bank to have an even greater impact on the financial lives of many Brazilians, said Cristina Junqueira, one of the three founders, after ringing the bell at the NYSE at the ceremony that marks the company’s arrival on the American trading floor.

— Making the IPO is a way to accelerate the financial impact on the lives of many Brazilians and help people regain control of their money. It’s the beginning of a new phase, not the finish line,” said Cristina, the country’s newest billionaire whose equity stake can be valued at up to $1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The Colombian David Vélez, also founder and main shareholder of Nubank, said that the IPO brings greater capacity to innovate to the bank, with the possibility of offering more products.

“It’s another step in the journey of democratizing financial services,” he said during the IPO ceremony.

Nubank signed an IPO at the top of the indicative price range, at US$ 9. Photo: BRENDAN MCDERMID / REUTERS

The bank also has the American Edward Wible as its founding partner. Analysts say that with the IPO, the market will demand more consistent profit figures from Nubank going forward.

‘Neobanks’

For Thiago Lobão, CEO of Catarina Capital, a manager specializing in technology companies, Nubank is included in the segment of “Neobanks”, which have a technology-oriented strategy seeking engagement and massification and not necessarily profit in the short term.

The ideal is to compare the company’s numbers with its peers in the technology sector and not with Itaú.

— And that’s where the controversy over the understanding between traditional banks and digital banks begins. The neobanks are investing to buy demand, with loss-making results, but they are looking for scale to generate cash in the medium and long term. Therefore, it is not appropriate to compare Itaú, a bank that is repositioning itself, and Nubank, a disruptive and transformative company — says Lobão.

He recalls that Nubank will be able to add services to its engaged base, whether in the healthcare and telephony areas.

supply reduction

To ensure that its IPO went out, Nubank reduced its share price range by 20%. Since last week, the American financial market has been nervous about the emergence of Ômicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, and the potential havoc on the global economy that the new strain of the virus could cause. As a result, the starting price range between $10 and $11 has dropped to $8 and $9.

Also to face a wave of global pessimism with the stocks of fintechs (startups of the financial segment), with investors betting on less growth of these companies, Nubank ensured that anchor investors would buy almost the half of the offer. Funds such as Sequoia, Tiger, Softbank, Dragoneer, Baillie Gifford, Sands Capital, Invesco, and funds managed by banks Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan indicated buying at least $1.3 billion worth of shares, nearly half of the offer.