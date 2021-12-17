Indian transforms Honda Civic into a “homemade” Lamborghini Aventador

Gambiarra is a necessary word in the dictionary of car lovers who don’t have the capital to buy a luxury car, but want to savor a modicum of high performance. This is the case of the Indian youtuber Punit (his last name is not revealed), who decided to build, from an 8th generation Honda Civic, a homemade version of the roadster Lamborghini Aventador, named “Silver Shark” (“silver shark”, in Portuguese).

Punit’s epic is available on its “Magneto 11” channel, which has more than 794,000 subscribers. First, he and his team removed the body of the Civic and replaced it with a custom frame with fiberglass panels similar to the Lamborghini Aventador. From there, the new housing was painted entirely in silver, with the addition of red striped decals on the roof and front section. Punit & Cia. went into detail, reproducing the quad exhaust and the logo present on the roadster of the Italian brand.

Punit & Cia. invested in details: even the quadruple exhaust of the Lamborghini Aventador managed to be reproduced (Reproduction/YouTube/Magneto 11)

Finally, Indian engineers fitted the scissor holders, the retractable roof and finally the rear wing of the Lamborghini Aventador (which certainly shouldn’t be carbon fiber). The Silver Shark rides on 19-inch wheels.

Details on the front section of the “homemade” Lamborghini Aventador (Playback/YouTube/Magneto 11)

Internal modifications

To resemble the original Aventador units, the Civic’s internal space had to be severely modified. In this, Punit’s team made adjustments to the front seats, which were reupholstered in white leather, to the door panels and the steering wheel. At the rear, there is still room for the installation of a generous 396 liter trunk, closed with an artificial engine cover.

On the hood, obviously, the modified Civic doesn’t even scratch the majesty of the Lamborghini Aventador. Instead of the famous in-line 6.5 V12, what we have in the Silver Shark is an original 1.8 four-cylinder 8-aspirated engine from the popular sedan. In this sense, unfortunately, not even the creativity and improvisation of Punit and his disciples would be able to replace the money needed to afford a V12 engine patented since 1963 by the Italians. However, it was worth the attempt.

Image: Playback/YouTube/Magneto 11

