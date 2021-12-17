Influenza or Covid-19? Experts explain differences in symptoms and forms of contagion | Health

Because of the similarity of symptoms, the two infections may initially be confused. Accurate diagnosis is only possible with an antigen test, but experts explain that there are signs that can help differentiate the diseases.

Ômicron: what are the symptoms of the new variant compared to the previous ones

High in flu cases is confirmed in at least 9 states

São Paulo government monitors increase in flu cases in the state

Influenza and Covid: difference in symptoms

The flu, as the virus infection is called Influenza, presents acute symptoms in the first days of the disease.

High fever;

Chills;

Muscle aches;

Cough;

Sore throat;

Intense malaise;

Loss of appetite;

Coryza;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose);

Eye irritation;

Already in cases of Covid-19, the disease starts to evolve from the 7th day, which may or may not lead to respiratory failure.

At the moment, the world is watching attentively how the new variant of the coronavirus, the omicron, behaves, but preliminary evidence already suggests that it is more transmissible than the other strains, although it is also less serious.

Sore throat;

Sore throat; Pain in the body, especially in the lower back;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose);

Stomach problems and diarrhea.

In Brazil, the delta and gamma variants are still prevalent. Your symptoms may include:

Loss of smell and taste;

Body ache;

Headache;

muscle fatigue;

Fever;

Cough.

Symptoms, however, do not manifest in the same way in all age groups. According to David Straim, consultant to the British Health System (NHS) and researcher at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Exeter, UK, children do not tend to have Covid symptoms.

“Children do not have such severe symptoms and may have other symptoms such as diarrhea, runny nose, fever and malaise. The same disease can cause different symptoms in different age groups,” explained David Straim to g1.

According to Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Instituto Emílio Ribas, the recent daily life of doctors in the offices indicates that the Children who arrive at the hospital complaining of a viral respiratory infection are mostly cases of Influenza.

“In children, it’s even easier for you to think of Influenza than Covid. Children with Influenza are left with a runny nose, despondent and fever, while in cases of Covid-19 they rarely present symptoms”, explains Suleiman.

In all the cases mentioned, the symptoms can manifest themselves in an isolated way, without having to appear all together or at once.

Metropolitan Region of Rio and Espírito Santo Face Flu Epidemic

How to avoid contagion? Mask and alcohol gel

Although the two diseases are airborne, they do have differences. While the Covid-19 has a high transmissibility through aerosols., microscopic particles that we expel when we talk, cough or sneeze, the risk of contracting Influenza is greater when touching contaminated surfaces.

“Unlike Covid, this virus has a high transmissibility by surface contact, so we always have to keep our hands clean“, explains Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Instituto Emílio Ribas.

Suleiman argues that it is not yet time to abandon masks and the use of alcohol gel.

“The protective measures are: vaccination, distance, use of mask and hygiene measures. We even insisted on delaying the unmasking because we were apprehensive about this situation. Unmarking and clustering is all the Influenza virus loves“, completes the expert.

Understand the flu outbreak that is spreading across Brazil

While the number of Covid-19 cases shows a downward trend, the number of Influenza cases only increases. States such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Bahia already have epidemic indicators, as announced by the Health Departments.

The large number of people infected with the Influenza virus drew the attention of specialists who, after an evaluation, observed that it was the H3N2 virus, specifically the Darwin variant — detected in the city in Australia that receives the same name.

“First of all, it’s not H1N1, which is more common. What’s giving is H3N2, which is a cousin of it. And what happens is that this vaccine we gave this year doesn’t cover well against H3N2. The vaccine has H3N2, but not specifically the one that is running, which is Darwin”, explains Celso Granato, infectious disease physician and clinical director of Grupo Fleury.

“Besides, people took this vaccine six months ago. We vaccinate against the flu in May, June. So, you have a vaccine that doesn’t cover very well and that you already took six months ago”, he added The specialist.

The appearance of this new variant could explain the large number of flu cases also among vaccinated people.

However, although health services register a greater demand for care related to flu-like symptoms, it is not possible to say exactly which cases are Covid, Influenza or originated by other viruses because the test is low.

In general, tests are not carried out to prove the infection by Influenza and, in the case of Covid-19, the country still has rates considered low for testing.