Influenza vaccination is still available at the DF’s health units

posted on 12/16/2021 3:26 PM / updated on 12/16/2021 3:27 PM



(credit: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde-DF)

Since July, the vaccination campaign against the influenza virus has made the vaccine available to the general population, except for children under six months of age, who cannot receive this immunobiological. Previously, in April, the month the campaign started, the vaccine was only made available to specific groups.

Despite the expansion, the indicated target of 90% vaccination of priority groups, such as children, pregnant women, postpartum women, the elderly and people with comorbidities, was not achieved. The DF received about 1.1 million vaccines and 90.99% (including the entire population, not just the target audience of the initial campaign) of the doses were applied, but there are still about 50,000 doses available.

“We have seen an increase in influenza cases in several states, mainly in Rio de Janeiro. The influenza vaccine is safe and prevents the most serious forms of the disease. As the campaign took place in parallel with the vaccination against covid-19, we realized that many people were afraid to receive the two immunization agents, but the two vaccines can even be applied on the same day, as directed by the Ministry of Health”, emphasizes Renata Brandão, manager of the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases at SVS.

The influenza virus causes an acute respiratory infection caused by viruses A, B, C and D. The A virus is related to epidemics and pandemics due to its seasonal behavior (related to seasons) and shows an increase in the number of cases between climatic seasons cooler. The vaccine in question guarantees protection against influenza A, H1N1 and H3N2 and Influenza B viruses.

Cases in DF

So far this year, there was only one case of influenza A H3N2 in the DF and it was imported. The infected male patient contracted the disease and was diagnosed in São Paulo.

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines, the immunizing agent should not be applied to children under six months of age because they cannot receive this immunobiological agent and to people with a history of severe allergy (anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine or who have had allergic reactions to it. previous dose.

Ensuring protection from the influenza virus is just as important as protecting yourself from the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. It is possible to prevent possible worsening and death from the disease with annual vaccination. Check influenza vaccination sites. The list is updated daily on the Health Department website.