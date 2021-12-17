Disclosure INSS payment schedule 2022

Inflation soared in 2021 and has accumulated 10.74% in 12 months, with this, pensions will be readjusted by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) by 10% in 2021, according to the latest estimate of the federal government. If the forecast is confirmed, the INSS ceiling, which is the maximum amount paid to policyholders, currently at R$6,433.57, would reach R$7,076.93. The information is from Folha de São Paulo.

In addition, the minimum wage would rise from R$1,100 to R$1,210, according to the 2022 Ploa (Annual Budget Bill), sent to Congress last Thursday (9).

From January to November 2021, the INPC, used to readjust wages and pensions, is at 9.36%. The official number for the 12 months of the year will only be released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on January 11th.

Other benefits will also be readjusted by the INPC, such as the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, unemployment insurance and assistance benefits such as the BPC (Continued Cash Benefit), paid by the INSS to seniors over 65 and disabled in a situation of vulnerability.

See how much you can earn in 2022

Current retirement amount (in BRL) New value in 2022 (in BRL)

1,100.00 // 1,210.00

1,300.00 // 1,430.00

1,500.00 // 1,650.00

1,700.00 // 1,870.00

1,900.00 // 2,090.00

2,100.00 // 2,310.00

2,300.00 // 2,530.00

2,500.00 // 2,750.00

2,700.00 // 2,970.00

2,900.00 // 3,190.00

3,100.00 // 3,410.00

3,300.00 // 3,630.00

3,500.00 // 3,850.00

3,700.00 // 4,070.00

3,900.00 // 4,290.00

4,100.00 // 4,510.00

4,300.00 // 4,730.00

4,500 / 4,950.00

4,700.00 // 5,170.00

4,900.00 // 5,390.00

5,100.00 // 5,610.00

5,300.00 // 5,830.00

5,500.00 // 6,050.00

5,700.00 // 6,270.00

5,900.00 // 6,490.00

6,100.00 // 6,710.00

6,300.0 // 0 6,930.00

6,433.57 // 7,076.93