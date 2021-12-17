Instagram blocks user who owns @metaverse account

An Instagram user who used the @metaverse profile accused the Instagram to lock your account in the app and delete all content published in the last ten years. This would have been because Meta (formerly Facebook Inc.) wanted to use the name, related to the company’s metaverse, but there would have been no negotiation or official justification.

The account was created in 2012 by Australian Thea-Mai Baumann, who claims she has never received punishment or warnings before, but lost access to the profile soon after the conglomerate adopted the new name. Photos, videos, stories and profile data would have been completely deleted without a chance to appeal.

When he tried to contact support, Baumann received only the traditional automatic message that his account was blocked “for pretending to be someone else”. This type of punishment is applied to fake profiles that try to impersonate artists, celebrities or companies on the platform. The @metaverse account was used for professional purposes, after all she owns an augmented reality company called Metaverse Makeovers.

She told The New York Times that she started getting offers to buy the name after Facebook’s name change, but none were from Instagram. At the time, it had just over a thousand followers, but it drew attention for using a name related to the company’s flagship product for the future.

Instagram said it was a mistake

“Facebook has essentially unrestricted leeway to appropriate people’s Instagram usernames,” said Rebecca Giblin, director of the Intellectual Property Research Institute at the University of Melbourne. According to the expert, the social network can do this when there are “good reasons”, such as the use of offensive words, if they try to impersonate someone or seek to cause doubt in the user.

“But the @metaverse example highlights the breadth of that power,” she said. Giblin points out that, even with Facebook’s listed policies, users apparently “have no rights”.

The newspaper tried to contact Meta, but got no explanation. Shortly thereafter, a company spokesman apologized for having improperly removed the profile and returned it to the owner. The controversy helped to popularize the profile of the Australian woman, who now has more than 3,700 followers.

Source: The New York Times