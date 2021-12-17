Inter already anticipated investments and does not give up R$ 128.5 million

Yuri Alberto receives a new onslaught every day. And Inter had been expecting this. Whether clubs in Europe or even powerful rivals in the national market, they all seek information or indicate offers for the 20-year-old striker. But, to force his departure from Beira-Rio, only a large amount of money will be enough.

Yesterday (16), the column Ball Market, of UOL Sport, reported that Palmeiras joined the list of clubs interested in the center forward.

For Inter, so much the better. After Yuri showed in the season, the minimum for a deal would be 20 million euros (R$ 128.5 million at the current price). The club holds 75% of the player’s rights.

What happens today with the player revealed by Santos does not surprise the regulars in the corridors of Beira-Rio. When it hired the athlete, for approximately R$ 10 million due to the end of the contract, Inter already saw the center forward as an asset for the future and with potential for rapid appreciation.

It really happened. In his first season with Inter, he contributed 11 goals and two assists in 29 games. In the 2021 season, there were 19 goals and four assists in 55 games.

In addition to his achievements on the field, Yuri was seen as a valuable currency in the soccer market due to his young age, the history of the Brazilian youth team and his ability to attract interested parties from abroad. In Porto Alegre, More than numbers, he confirmed the potential to be explored.

The values ​​imagined for an eventual sale grew rapidly. Inter understood that it could trade the athlete for 10 million euros (R$ 64.2 million at the current price). He received an offer of 9 million in European currency (R$ 57.8 million at the current price), and he refused. So, he raised the order to 15 million euros (R$96.3 million at the current price), had an offer of 10 million euros, and rejected.

Today, to withstand onslaughts, the club from Rio Grande do Sul has prepared. The R$90 million foreseen in the budget to be received with player negotiations were covered almost in its entirety. About R$ 1.5 million was left before the goal was reached, an amount will be added, indirectly, by funds from solidarity mechanisms and percentages of players who have already left the club.

Numbers on the table don’t please

With this financial support, Inter’s management is prepared to reject approaches by Yuri. The 14 million euros (R$ 89.6 million at the current price) indicated in the survey by Zenit, in Russia, did not please, as found by the UOL Sport, even if accompanied by productivity triggers. jA palmeira onslaught with 10 million euros and four more players, even less.

The plan of the Gauchos is to guarantee the permanence of Yuri Alberto, at least, until the end of 2022. It is possible that a negotiation will be concluded in the window of the middle of next year, since he only transfers to the eventual new club at the conclusion of the Brazilian season.

Inter also understands that by maintaining good performance, it will be able to appreciate even more. And, being so young, he’s still old enough to arouse interest in the biggest clubs in Europe.

The contract until July 2025 also guarantees security. There is enough time to calmly negotiate an eventual exit in accordance with the club’s rules and forecasts.