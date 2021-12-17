Inter football runner-up praises Alexander Medina and admits interest: “It’s on our radar” | International

The Uruguayan Alexander Medina begins to take shape in Beira-Rio. The coach of Talleres, from Argentina, is one of the names analyzed by Inter. The board, despite being careful not to give clues about Diego Aguirre’s successor, already admits that it evaluates the Uruguayan to be at the club in 2022.

– Medina, everyone says he is the heir of (Marcelo) Gallardo (River Plate coach), an interesting coach. It’s on our radar – said soccer vice-president Emílio Papaléo Zin in an interview with Rádio Guaíba.

Even before making Aguirre’s departure official, the summit analyzed the market in search of a professional to lead the team next season.

Eduardo Coudet was a dream, but the contract with Celta until 2024 and a fine of 10 million euros (R$ 64.5 million at the current price) make progress impossible. Juan Pablo Vojvoda entered the crosshairs, but put Fortaleza on Libertadores and renewed.

Eduardo Domínguez of Colón, Sebastián Beccacece of Defensa y Justicia, Medina and Roger underwent analysis by the football department.

El Cacique, as Medina is known, was one of the names who competed with Aguirre and Diego Alonso for the position in the Uruguayan national team. The coach will have a meeting with Andrés Fassi, president of Talleres, in the next few days and will not guarantee his stay in Cordoba.