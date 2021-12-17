Inter forwards six-month deal with D’Alessandro | International

D’Alessandro’s third spell at Inter is close to being completed. Club and player sent an agreement for the idol to compete in the Gauchão 2022 and retire with the colorada shirt, with a six-month contract.

As found the ge, the tendency is for the agreement to be sealed in the first days of next year, when the shirt 10 should come to Porto Alegre. The midfielder is in Argentina, where he will spend the end of the year festivities with his family.

After playing for the state championship and saying goodbye to the fans, D’Ale can take a position in the football department at Inter. The position is not defined, but the idea is that he will be a kind of technical manager, with traffic in the Colorado locker room.

D’Alessandro has been free on the market since Tuesday, when he made the official departure of Nacional, from Uruguay. At the charrua club, the 40-year-old has played 30 matches, but only four since the start. He balanced the nets once and contributed four assists.

D'Alessandro should return to Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

The midfielder nourished the dream of returning to Beira-Rio to say goodbye to the fans. Last year, when he left Colorado, D’Ale lamented the fact that he could not have one last contact with fans at the stadium because of the ban on the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the departure, the gringo did not lose his bond with Inter. In addition to his debut relationship with players such as Taison, he also held conversations with president Alessandro Barcellos. In the team’s last home game of the season, the 2-1 defeat against Atlético-GO, it was present in one of the Beira-Rio boxes.