Inter wants a “maecenas” to reinforce his weight next season

Inter’s president, Alessandro Barcellos, brought together the Alliance, which includes the political groups that support his administration, on Wednesday night. First, he made a mea-culpa, admitting football’s failure in 2021. Then he presented his plans for 2022 to around 80 Colorados present, mostly advisers. Barcellos confirmed that the club’s new coach must be an Argentine . He also said that the priority of the season will be winning the Copa Sudamericana title and, finally, he stated that he is looking for a “maecenas” to fund at least one high-profile signing by the beginning of the year.

The first step is the hiring of a replacement for Diego Aguirre, whose resignation was announced on Wednesday night. The goal is to announce the name of the new coach at any time. The main options are Eduardo Domínguez, from Colón, and Alexander Medina, from Talleres, although Eduardo Coudet, who does not live in a calm situation in Celta de Vigo, remains on the radar.

Then the club will deal with reinforcements. D’Alessandro, who has already said goodbye to Nacional, is close to agreeing another six-month contract with Inter. Victor Cuesta, in turn, renewed his contract with the club until 2023, practically burying the chances of leaving the club in the short term. Other deals are being handled by the directors, even the possibility of an exchange with Palmeiras involving Yuri Alberto, which should not be accepted by Inter.

Football vice-president Emílio Papaléo Zin did not participate in the Alliance meeting, which caused some curiosity among those present. Who presented the football plans for the next season was Barcellos himself. According to him, the prioritization of the Copa Sudamericana is due to the fact that it is a valued tournament that can be won even by a team that is being reformulated, such as Inter. A cup would restore the self-esteem of the fans and also the players, who have been starving for titles since 2016. For this, the club considers it essential to hire a heavyweight, ready to start. That’s where the money of the “maecenas” would come in.





