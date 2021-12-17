Internacional requests inclusion of players, and Palmeiras composes negotiation by Yuri Alberto

THE palm trees wants to sign 21-year-old forward Yuri Alberto, who belongs to International, of Porto Alegre. Young and promising, the goalscorer also arouses the interest of Zenit, from Russia, which is willing to pay 18 million euros (R$ 116 million, at the current price).

However, a business arrangement by Verdão that gathers money and athletes is something that interests Colorado. The club from Rio Grande do Sul requested that this model be established to continue the conversation, as found by the BIDS!/OUR LECTURE.

Palmeiras, then, placed full-back Victor Luis, defender Kuscevic, defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes and forward Luiz Adriano as negotiable, in addition to 10 million euros (R$ 64 million at the current price), as stated by Bruno Andrade, from UOL, and confirmed the L!/NP.

The great attraction for the colorados is the shirt 10 of Palmeiras. With a successful spell at Inter, Luiz Adriano is not part of Verdão’s plans and his departure would be a ‘relief’, a term that heard the report about the possible change of the center forward. The composition, now, interests both sides.

Inter will not be in the next Libertadores da América and have lost investment power for 2022, so they see the chance of filling their coffers with a good amount of money and relevant additions to their squad as viable, especially with Luiz Adriano, who would supply the exit from Yuri Alberto and would even arrive with the approval of the Colorado fans, who admire the striker.

The parties must evolve in conversations for a quick outcome, whatever it is. The tendency is for Yuri not to remain in any scenario, as Zenit and Palmeiras will make important offers and Inter should opt for negotiation. In 2021, Yuri Alberto scored 19 goals and has a contract with the Gauchos until 2025.