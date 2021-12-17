iPhone 13 Pro Max loses to vivo X70 Pro Plus in comparison of DxOMark night shots

Here at TudoCelular, you’ve already seen several tests done by DxOMark, one of the most renowned sites when it comes to analyzing smartphone cameras, screens, speakers and microphones, with the most recent being the Xiaomi 11T audio test. In a new review posted by the website, we can see a comparison that shows the image quality of the iPhone 13 Pro Max when shooting in Night Mode. To validate the test, DxOMark pitted Apple’s new top-of-the-line against the Huawei P50 Pro cameras, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the recently released vivo X70 Pro Plus.





DxOMark’s new image analysis aims to analyze the hardware performance and computational photography of the devices. On main cameras with Night Mode turned on, the iPhone had an image with less saturated blue tones and a higher contrast ratio when compared to its competitors. According to the website, vivo’s device had the best performance due to the maintenance of the sky colors. According to analysts, Chinese smartphones had a better texture-to-noise ratio than the iPhone.

In the ultra-angle lens, vivo’s cell phone won again, with brighter exposure and greater dynamic range. Meanwhile, the iPhone came out victorious in telephoto, with much higher detail level in the 3x zoom — though, when the zoom jumped to 5x, Xiaomi’s cell got the better of it, thanks to the larger sensor.

In a summary of the analysis, the site claims that artificial intelligence allows all models to take quality night shots, but that vivo’s device comes out ahead of Apple when it comes to texture and noise, while the Cupertino giant is excels at hardware and software integration, something that has always been praised throughout iPhone generations. Would you imagine an iPhone being surpassed by a live one?

