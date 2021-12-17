IRB receives an A- grade in financial strength rating, with a negative outlook by AM Best – Money Times

IRB
AM Best recognizes that strategic changes are being made in IRB practices (Image: IRB Reproduction/YouTube)

THE IRB Brazil (IRBR3) received an A- financial strength rating, considered excellent, and a long-term rating of a-, by the AM Best certifier, which evaluates companies in the insurance and reinsurance sector. The outlook is negative.

According to the statement, the ratings reflect the strength of the IRB’s balance sheet, which AM Best assesses as stronger, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and proper management of corporate risk.

AM Best recognizes that strategic changes are being made to IRB practices, which are beginning to indicate a favorable path to reduce operating volatility and restore profitability, and therefore operating performance is now assessed as adequate when considered an average of five years.

“Despite recent operational and structural improvements, the manifestation of expected benefits from these improvements has not yet been apparent in operational performance. The negative outlook reflects the fact that operating performance is not yet cumulative to the IRB’s risk-adjusted capitalization,” says AM senior financial analyst Guilherme Monteiro Simoes.

