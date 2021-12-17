Iron ore on the way to best weekly rally since May

(Bloomberg) – Iron ore futures are on their way to their fifth week of earnings, the longest period of appreciation since May. The commodity is driven by signs of recovery in steel production in China and by the expectation of fiscal stimulus in 2022.

Crude steel production grew nearly 12% in the first 10 days of December from a month earlier, according to the China Iron & Steel Association. The number is in line with forecasts by analysts, who point to a resumption of production this month in the wake of efforts by Chinese mills to meet the government’s goal of reducing pollution.

In November, the volume produced reached the lowest level for the month since 2017.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Iron ore futures contracts have risen about 11% this week and are up 35% since mid-November. The commodity lost more than half its value from a May high.

The ore advanced 2.7%, to US$ 120.05 a ton at 3:46 pm in Singapore. Prices rose 0.5% in Dalian, while steel rebar and hot rolled coil fell in Shanghai.

“Recent policy news has been positive, aiming for stability for the coming year,” Hongye Futures said. “There is some improvement in morale in the construction sector, and some blast furnaces in Tangshan have resumed operations. Although the mills’ enthusiasm for resuming operations is high, there are still some environmental restrictions.”

However, operators are closely monitoring iron ore consumption and steel production in 2022 due to the challenges facing the economy and the need to reduce emissions.

Iron ore use and crude steel production could shrink further as demand for steel cools, according to the government-funded China Metal Industry Planning and Research Institute.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related