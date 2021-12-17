‘It will take 4 or 5 years to start winning titles’

Asprilla, formerly of Palmeiras, produced memorable performances for Newcastle between 1995 and 1997 in Premier League and on champions

This Thursday, the rich Newcastle visit the Liverpool, at 5 pm (GMT), in Anfield, in a duel for the 17th round of the Premier League. The match will have Live broadcast through the ESPN at the Star+.

One of the most emblematic matches between these teams in the history of English football took place in the 1996/97 season, when the two clubs, who were in contention for the English title, had great clubs and had an unforgettable duel of seven goals, which ended with a victory for the reds in the 2nd half additions.

One of the highlights of this game was the forward Faustino Asprilla, ex-palm trees and Fluminense, who played for two years for the magpies and is currently a commentator for the group’s sports channels Disney in Colombia.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, Asprilla recalled the legendary match, which had many twists and turns. Liverpool made it 3-0 in the 1st half, but after the break, Newcastle sought the 3-3, with a goal from the Colombian. In additions, however, Robbie Fowler gave the victory to reds, as a result that ended up harming the alvinegros in the search for the title.

“We played two amazing games against Liverpool that season, the most famous being the one we lost 4-3 at Anfield. That game unfortunately played a key role in our losing the championship title to Manchester United down the stretch. being vices”, lamented the former player, who hung up his boots in 2004.

“We were looking for a 3-3 draw, which gave us a precious point, but we took the goal in the last second. That missing point hurt us a lot in the fight for the championship,” continued Asprilla, who, despite the painful defeat, has fond memories of the great confrontation against the giant of Anfield.

Asprilla celebrates after scoring for Newcastle over Barcelona in 1997 Getty Images

“These games were some of the most beautiful I’ve played in my career. People always remember him from my time in England. They were very similar to the games I played for Palmeiras against Corinthians, at liberators 2000. Two great games, with many aces and elastic scores”, he recalled.

Despite not having been champion, the Colombian striker is still remembered with great affection in the city of Newcastle for his great time at the club, which even had a famous hat trick on top of the mighty Barcelona, in a duel for the Champions League.

“I was in parma, from Italy, and I went to Newcastle in 1995/96 because the coach wanted me in Premier League. I was in a wonderful moment, because we had won many important titles in Italy. But it was important for me to take the leap to Premier League, which already demonstrated at that time that it would be the best league in the world,” he said.

“When I arrived, I saw that it was a completely different league from the Italian. I played for almost two years in Newcastle’s fantastic team. We had great players and fought for all the titles. It wasn’t like Newcastle now,” he said.

“We came to lead the competition, but in the last five games, we lost a game at home, Manchester United took off and we lost the title in the final rounds. It was a shame, because we had players of the best level like David Ginola, Peter Beardsley, Philippe Albert, David Batty, Alan Shearer… Just big, high-level guys,” he said.

And just as Newcastle fans have great memories of Asprilla, the Colombian also only has kind words for fans of magpies.

“The Newcastle fans are impressive. They always follow the games at home and fill the stadium. In away matches, they send a lot of fans too. It’s a crowd that deserves a team that fights for titles. I’ve never seen the stadium (St. James Park) empty, because all the tickets are always sold out,” he said.

‘Newcastle cannot become Arab team’

Recently, Newcastle, which has been in bad shape for several years, has become one of the richest teams in the world after being bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

As the team’s idol, Asprillla hopes to see the club become a powerhouse in English football, with big signings arriving to wear the white mantle in the upcoming transfer windows.

However, he urges managers to be judicious in their signings, opting for athletes in their prime over veterans looking to bolster their nest egg before retirement.

“They need to find a good coach and convince the good players to play for the club. It won’t be quick. I believe it will take four or five years for Newcastle to start thinking about big titles,” he said.

“The board has to choose very well the players it will hire. It has to be athletes who come not only for their performance, but to compete and win. Newcastle cannot become a team from the ‘Arab world’, those that the players will to Qatar, Arabia or China to finish his career just for the money,” he fired.

“If so, it won’t work in the Premier League. Players need to be convinced to win at Newcastle more for the shirt than the money,” he added.

Asprilla points out, however, that even with Newcastle having vaults stuffed now, that doesn’t mean the titles will come easily.





“In the English league, even small clubs are powerful and can spend a lot of money. That’s why they’ve grown so much, and that’s why the smaller teams are able to draw good players from other countries. They can bring in the best players in the world with extraordinary salaries. It will be impossible to compete with them in the next 20 years (laughs)”, he concluded.