Joe Rogan criticizes Amanda Nunes’ performance in defeat to Julianna Peña at UFC 269: ‘Unforgivable’

the acting of Amanda Nunes in defeat over Julianna Peña at the UFC 269 last Saturday (11) continues to reverberate in the MMA community scene. After being surprised and submitted in the second round, the Brazilian had her performance criticized by UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who considers her performance in the clash ‘unforgivable’.

“When Julianna was pushing, you could tell she (Amanda Nunes) I was very tired. For you to be world champion in two categories and universally recognized as the greatest female fighter of all time – what Amanda Nunes yeah – it’s unforgivable to be so tired in the second round. Just standing in front of her, swaying. But she couldn’t make a move from side to side. It felt like I was following a regional fight,” said Rogan in his podcast featuring the fighter. Marlon Vera.

Favorite to defend her title in roosters for the sixth time (under 61.2kg.), Amanda Nunes managed to be superior at the beginning of the confrontation, but saw Julianna Peña grow up and surprise her standing.

The ‘Leoa’, after being surprised in the standup, ended up collapsing on the ground after the Venezuelan landed a rear naked choke, in the second round. The two fighters have even opened the doors for a rematch in the near future