Jojo defends her fiance, called a gold digger: ‘He treats like a queen’ – Entertainment

Jojo Todynho used her social networks to respond to comments from haters who are calling her fiance, Lucas Souza, of self-interested.

A fan wanted to know which post the winner of The Farm 12 I would send it to whoever is attacking the groom. “They’ll always say it, but I’ll do some research right away to find out how much an officer earns. And look, I met him in Tulum. The dollar isn’t R$1, right? To go to Tulum, it’s not hard. But that’s it. there, people have a big tongue to speak, but it’s because they don’t live,” replied Jojo about her fiance, who is an army officer.

The singer even filled Lucas with praise: “The man who opens and closes the car door, treats you like a queen and gives you a Gucci bag on the second date, this is for getting married, for sure.”

Jojo also said that money is not everything in life: “I promote luxuries, but having someone to do that is also very good. Everything that is reciprocated is very good: love, affection, respect, attention. You only know who lives, and I live very happy”.

Another follower wanted to know if Jojo intended to have a big wedding party, but she denied: “I want to travel, celebrate traveling, because it’s my moment, and I don’t want to make fun of anyone, because I’m not getting married to show others .I will be getting married because it is my heart’s desire”.

According to the star, the investment in a wedding party is not worth it, in her view: “It spends lots of money, it does this whole thing, I admire those who have a party, I love going to the wedding party, but people talk badly, nothing nobody pleases. I don’t have that patience.”